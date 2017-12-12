Chicago bears tight end Zach Miller opened up about his recent vascular surgery to save his left leg and says that the possibility of having it amputated was "very real," according to ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.

"A couple wrong turns away from actually happening," Miller said. "I had a ton of care, a lot of people helping me out through that entire process. But we were a couple minutes away from having that be real. Thankfully, we were able to avoid it and we didn't really get into where I had stuff that was starting to die off or anything. We were able to save pretty much everything. So I'm very thankful that happened."

Miller dislocated his knee in the Oct. 29 loss to the New Orleans Saints when he made a catch from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the end zone but landed awkwardly on his left leg. The catch was not ruled a touchdown because officials said he did not maintain possession of the ball. He was carted off the field and later diagnosed with a torn popliteal artery.

Miller said that he has not made any decision on his future career. He said that he would love continue playing but will "cross that road when it's time."

Miller has played eight seasons in the NFL and has 15 career touchdowns and 1,631 yards.