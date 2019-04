The NFL season has been announced. With it, a bevy of prime-time matchups have been set, including the Monday Night Football slate.

The NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5. A few days later, however, the nation will be able to take in the weeknight action when the first group of Monday night matchups kick off.

Below is a complete schedule of this year's Monday Night Football broadcasts:

September 9

Texans vs. Saints

Broncos vs. Raiders

September 16

Browns vs. Jets

September 23

Bears vs. Redskins

September 30

Bengals vs. Steelers

October 7

Browns vs. 49ers

October 14

Lions vs. Packers

October 21

Patriots vs. Jets

October 28

Dolphins vs. Steelers

November 4

Cowboys vs. Giants

November 11

Seahawks vs. 49ers

November 18

Chiefs vs. Chargers

November 25

Ravens vs. Rams

December 2

Vikings vs. Seahawks

December 9

Giants vs. Eagles

December 16

Colts vs. Saints

December 23

Packers vs. Vikings