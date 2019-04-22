The 49ers have selected defensive lineman Nick Bosa out of Ohio State with the second pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made the pick official at the podium.

Leading up to the draft, Bosa was widely considered the expected pick for the 49ers at No. 2. After the Cardinals made quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick in the draft just minutes earlier, the 49ers took Bosa.

At 6'4" and 266 pounds, Bosa finished his Ohio State career with 17.5 sacks in 26 games. A groin injury caused Bosa to miss the majority of the 2018 season for the Buckeyes, so he left Ohio State to rehab and prepare for the NFL draft this past fall. Many evaluators felt Bosa can play as either a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker, but in San Francisco, he'll likely slot in at defensive end in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme.

Bosa's older brother Joey went No. 3 overall to the Chargers back in 2016.

Last year, the 49ers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey with the ninth pick. Last season, the 49ers finished with a 4-12 record after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury early in the season.

