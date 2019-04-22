Niners Select Nick Bosa With Second Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Bosa gives the 49ers some much-needed pass-rushing help.   

By Caleb Friedman
April 25, 2019

The 49ers have selected defensive lineman Nick Bosa out of Ohio State with the second pick in Thursday's NFL draft

Commissioner Roger Goodell made the pick official at the podium.

Leading up to the draft, Bosa was widely considered the expected pick for the 49ers at No. 2. After the Cardinals made quarterback Kyler Murray the first pick in the draft just minutes earlier, the 49ers took Bosa. 

At 6'4" and 266 pounds, Bosa finished his Ohio State career with 17.5 sacks in 26 games. A groin injury caused Bosa to miss the majority of the 2018 season for the Buckeyes, so he left Ohio State to rehab and prepare for the NFL draft this past fall. Many evaluators felt Bosa can play as either a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker, but in San Francisco, he'll likely slot in at defensive end in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme. 

Bosa's older brother Joey went No. 3 overall to the Chargers back in 2016. 

Last year, the 49ers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey with the ninth pick. Last season, the 49ers finished with a 4-12 record after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury early in the season. 

Follow the entire first round with SI's NFL draft tracker here.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message