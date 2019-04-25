Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray With No. 1 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The Cardinals drafted former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 25, 2019

The Arizona Cardinals drafted former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick on Thursday at the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Murray was the consensus No. 1 pick heading into the draft, and he was expected to be drafted by the Cardinals. The Arizona situation was complicated due to the Cardinals drafting quarterback Josh Rosen in last year's draft. With Murray's projected status and the Cardinals' holding the top pick, Rosen was the subject of trade rumors during the offseason. In an exclusive interview with SITV released last week, Rosen opened up about his future with the Cardinals, calling the uncertainty "annoying."

Murray, this season's Heisman winner, weighed a future in the NFL or the MLB. He starred in both sports for Oklahoma and was the No. 9 pick by the Oakland A’s in the MLB draft in June 2018. In January, Murray declared for the NFL draft, and announced he was committed to football in February.

This season, the 21-year-old Murray led the Sooners to a berth in the College Football Playoff and a 12–1 record. He threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, while also adding 892 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Oklahoma lost to Alabama in the semifinals. On the baseball field, Murray was a star centerfielder with a .296 batting average and 10 home runs last spring.

Murray measured in at 5' 10", 207 pounds at the NFL Combine in February.

