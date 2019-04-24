Watch: Mo Gaba to Announce Ravens' Draft Pick in Braille

Gaba, who's battling cancer, will become the first person to ever announce an NFL draft pick off a card written in Braille.

By Kaelen Jones
April 24, 2019

Draft day will prove particularly historic for the Baltimore Ravens this year.

Mo Gaba, a 13-year-old fan of the team, will announce Baltimore's fourth-round pick off a card written in Braille. He'll become the first person to ever do so.

Gaba, who's battling cancer, will announce the selection from the Ravens' Draft Fest on Saturday. Baltimore currently owns the No. 123 pick.

According to ESPN, Gaba lost his sight when he was nine months old. The Ravens shared a heartwarming video on Wednesday featuring coach John Harbaugh surprising him with the invitation while Gaba was on with a local radio show.

