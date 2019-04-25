It's draft day and the speculation will be over with the Arizona Cardinals making the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray or Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Teams also have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on players selected in the 2016 draft's first round.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

6:00 am

• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. (Team announcement)

• The Cincinnati Bengals are not in the quarterback market in the first round. The Bengals have the 11th overall pick. (Peter Schrager, Fox Sports) ‏

• The Washington Redskins have "explored" a trade to move into the top five picks of Thursday's draft. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

Wednesday

• Teams view Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholorr as being available in a potential trade. Agholor is entering the final season of his rookie deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Atlanta Falcons exercise fifth-year option on Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal. (Team announcement)

• The Giants may target Duke QB Daniel Jones on Thursday, and could select him with the No. 6 pick. (Ralph Vacchiano, SNY)