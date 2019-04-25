NFL Rumors: Redskins Explored Trade Into Top Five

Keep up with the latest rumors ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

By Scooby Axson
April 25, 2019

It's draft day and the speculation will be over with the Arizona Cardinals making the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray or Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Teams also have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on players selected in the 2016 draft's first round.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

6:00 am

• The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. (Team announcement)

• The Cincinnati Bengals are not in the quarterback market in the first round. The Bengals have the 11th overall pick. (Peter Schrager, Fox Sports) ‏

• The Washington Redskins have "explored" a trade to move into the top five picks of Thursday's draft. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

Wednesday

• Teams view Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholorr as being available in a potential trade. Agholor is entering the final season of his rookie deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Atlanta Falcons exercise fifth-year option on Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal. (Team announcement)

• The Giants may target Duke QB Daniel Jones on Thursday, and could select him with the No. 6 pick. (Ralph Vacchiano, SNY)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message