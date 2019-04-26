The Giants are committed to both of their quarterbacks right now.

In the first round of the 2019 draft Thursday, New York selected former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick. However, even though the team made an early investment in a young signal caller, general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur are planning on sticking with Eli Manning as their starter.

"Daniel is coming in here to learn," Gettleman said. "He's the right kid for us. He's got the right head. He's a very mature kid."

Gettleman on Jones: I just thought his pocket presence, his poise was really important to me. He's got feel. He really has all the things you're looking for. — New York Giants (@Giants) April 26, 2019

Gettleman says he fell in love with Daniel Jones at the Senior Bowl. “After the three series I watched, I saw a professional quarterback. So that’s when I was in full-blown love.” #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 26, 2019

Gettleman added the plan is for Manning to start this season, and Shurmur says he told Manning the job was his to win and to keep Jones off the field.

According to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, Gettleman called Jones a "franchise QB" but he could be behind Manning for more than one season.

"We may be the Green Bay model where Rodgers sat for three years," Gettleman said, referencing the three years Aaron Rodgers sat behind Packers quarterback Brett Favre after Rodgers was selected with the No. 24 pick in 2005.

Manning, the No. 1 pick from the 2004 draft, has started 230 games for the Giants over his 15 seasons. Since taking over as the starter during his rookie year, Manning has only missed one start, when he was benched for Geno Smith for one game in 2017.