Giants Select QB Daniel Jones over Dwayne Haskins with No. 6 Pick In NFL Draft

Jones threw for 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his redshirt-junior season at Duke.

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones has been drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Giants passed on Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

Jones was a three-year starter for the Blue Devils after redshirting upon arriving with the program. During his redshirt-junior campaign, Jones threw for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Jones is listed at 6'5" and 220 pounds. Sports Illustrated writers projected the Duke signal-caller to be selected as high as 10th by the Broncos and as low as 32nd by the Patriots in their latest round of mock drafts.

Former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley compared Jones to Bills QB Josh Allen and to SI's MMQB that Jones "had the best tape of the group in my opinion."

Over his three-year career, Jones completed 59.9% of his passes for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across 36 career games.

