Report: Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin May Retire From NFL Due to Multiple Injuries

Baldwin has tallied 493 receptions and 49 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Seahawks. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 26, 2019

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin may be forced to retire due to "the cumulative effect of multiple injuries," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Stanford product has been a mainstay in Seattle since 2011. Baldwin has amassed 493 catches and 49 touchdowns over the last eight seasons, including a league-best 14 scores in 2015. He led the Seahawks in receiving yards for four straight years from 2014-17.

Baldwin caught 50 passes in 2018, his lowest total since 2012. He played in just 13 games, battling hamstring injuries throughout the season. 

Seattle drafted Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round on Friday. The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West at 10–6 in 2018 before losing to Dallas in the NFC wild-card game

