Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin may be forced to retire due to "the cumulative effect of multiple injuries," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Stanford product has been a mainstay in Seattle since 2011. Baldwin has amassed 493 catches and 49 touchdowns over the last eight seasons, including a league-best 14 scores in 2015. He led the Seahawks in receiving yards for four straight years from 2014-17.

At the age of 30, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin might be unable to play again due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, per sources. There is a real chance that Baldwin, one of the Seahawks’ best and most popular players, has played his last NFL down, a source said Friday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Baldwin caught 50 passes in 2018, his lowest total since 2012. He played in just 13 games, battling hamstring injuries throughout the season.

Seattle drafted Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round on Friday. The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West at 10–6 in 2018 before losing to Dallas in the NFC wild-card game.