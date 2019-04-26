Nashville Is Full of Irate Bachelorette Parties Because of the NFL Draft

You should have done a little more research.

By Dan Gartland
April 26, 2019

A lot goes into planning the perfect bachelorette party. You have to pick a host city, find a hotel, get matching T-shirts, come up with a hashtag to use for all your posts that weekend—and that’s all before planning all your activities. But even the best-laid plans can be torn asunder by literally hundreds of thousands of football fans

Nashville is undoubtedly the most popular city in America for women to hold their bachelorette parties. It also happens to be the host city of this year’s NFL draft, with the league taking over the popular nightlife district on Broadway. How are the bachelorettes and their friends handling it? Not well!

Fox Nashville has this story covered top to bottom, even reporting live from a bar while a group of women sang along to a Miley Cyrus song. 

The full Fox Nashville segment includes interviews with several groups of partiers who were taken totally by surprise. One woman said she only realized the draft was happening when she landed at the airport. 

“When did they start planning the draft? Because I feel like I just found out about this,” another woman said. (The answer is 11 months ago, when the NFL announced the event was coming to Nashville.)

The draft isn’t the only big event in town this weekend, either. More than 30,000 people are expected to run the Rock ’n’ Roll Nashville Marathon on Saturday, during the final day of the draft. And the city could have been even crazier if the Predators hadn’t been eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs. 

All is not lost for the bachelorettes, though. One Nashville restaurant is offering brides-to-be a free entree if their party includes at least six people. That’s a better deal than Jon Gruden could have made. 

