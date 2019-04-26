The criminal investigation involving Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, has been reopened, according to head coach Andy Reid.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office's decision comes after an audio recording was released on Thursday that featured Hill and Espinal discussing their three-year-old son's broken arm and how to deal with the police investigation.

In the 11-minute clip, Espinal asked Hill why their son said, "Daddy did it," in regards to their son's broken arm. At one point, Hill told Espinal, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----."

Later in the conversation, Espinal discussed other instances of Hill getting physical with the child, saying, "You open up his arms and you punch him in the chest." Espinal also said in the recording that Hill used a belt on the child, who has temporarily been removed from their home amid a Department for Children and Families investigation.

On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said his office would decline to file charges against Hill and Espinal in the criminal investigation for child abuse charges. Howe said his office believed that a crime occurred but "the evidence does not conclusively establish who committed the crime."

After the audio clip's release on Thursday, the Chiefs suspended Hill and said he "will not be partaking in any team activities."

Hill was under criminal investigation for two incidents of suspected child abuse after Overland Park Police was called to his home on March 15 for an alleged battery involving their son that reportedly resulted in a broken arm.

Officers were called to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. His name was directly listed on that report but it was closed three days later when the prosecution was declined, according to documents obtained by KCTV5. Hill's name was not listed on the more recent battery report, but his address was listed as the location. Espinal was listed on both investigating reports.