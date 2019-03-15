Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for alleged battery in an incident that lists a juvenile as the victim, according to a Overland Park Police report obtained Friday by The Kansas City Star and KCTV5.

Hill's fiancee, Cyrstal Espinal, is listed under "others involved," according to The Star. A source told the publication that the alleged incident was against the couple’s three-year-old son and reportedly resulted in a broken arm.

As of Friday, Hill has not been charged with a crime. The report is dated Thursday but it is not clear when the incident occurred.

The Chiefs confirmed that they are aware of the investigation.

“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in a statement to The Star. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities."

Hill pleaded guilty in 2015 to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after punching and choking Espinal, who was then eight weeks pregnant with their son, on Dec. 11, 2014. Following his arrest, Hill was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football and track and field teams. He received three years probation after his plea.

As part of his plea agreement for the domestic abuse charge, Hill attended a 52-week batterer intervention course and was supervised for two years.​ Upon completion of his probation requirements, the felony conviction was dismissed in August 2018 and the charge was wiped from his records.

Kansas City took Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old receiver finished the 2018 season with 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Chiefs went 12–4 on the season before falling to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.