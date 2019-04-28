Sebastian Janikowski Retires After 19 Seasons: 'It Was a Good Run'

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski is retiring after 19 seasons in the NFL.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 28, 2019

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski is retiring after 18 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN.

"It was a good run," he told ESPN on Sunday. 

Janikowski played for Florida State and was a two-time All-American. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 17 pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He signed a one-year contract with Seattle in April after playing his whole career with the Raiders. The 41-year-old played for the Raiders and Seahawks, but never won a Super Bowl.

"I still think of the Super Bowl—it still hurts," he told ESPN, referring to the Oakland Raiders' 48-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.

He made 436 career field goals, which is tied for ninth all-time with Jason Elam.

Janikowski did not return to Seattle's NFC Wild Card loss to Dallas on Jan. 5 after suffering a thigh injury. He made 22–of–27 field goals in addition to 48 out of 51 extra-point attempts last season with the Seahawks.

Tom Brady is now the only remaining active player from the 2000 NFL Draft.

