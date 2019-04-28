Kicker Sebastian Janikowski is retiring after 18 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN.

"It was a good run," he told ESPN on Sunday.

Janikowski played for Florida State and was a two-time All-American. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 17 pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He signed a one-year contract with Seattle in April after playing his whole career with the Raiders. The 41-year-old played for the Raiders and Seahawks, but never won a Super Bowl.

"I still think of the Super Bowl—it still hurts," he told ESPN, referring to the Oakland Raiders' 48-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.

He made 436 career field goals, which is tied for ninth all-time with Jason Elam.

Janikowski did not return to Seattle's NFC Wild Card loss to Dallas on Jan. 5 after suffering a thigh injury. He made 22–of–27 field goals in addition to 48 out of 51 extra-point attempts last season with the Seahawks.

Tom Brady is now the only remaining active player from the 2000 NFL Draft.