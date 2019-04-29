Coming off an encouraging 2018 season and an eventful offseason, the Cleveland Browns have emerged for many as a chic playoff pick in 2019. However, one Las Vegas sportsbook is suggesting to slow down the hype.

The Westgate's SuperBook released odds for all 32 NFL teams to reach the postseason. The Browns are not favored to make the playoffs, according to ESPN. In fact, they were given -120 odds to miss the postseason for a 17th straight season.

Cleveland has not made the playoffs since 2002. Last year, the Browns posted a 7–8–1, which marked their highest win total since 2014.

Over the offseason, Cleveland acquired All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive linemen Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson. The Browns also selected LSU cornerback Greedy Williams—who predicted Cleveland would make the Super Bowl—in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

There's tangible reason to think Baker Mayfield & Co. have a chance to end the Browns' playoff drought. The SuperBook even gave Cleveland the best odds (+140) to win the AFC North. But perhaps expectations should be quelled, at least for now.