Report: Patrick Peterson Suspended Six Games for Violating NFL's Performance-Enhancing Drug Policy

Peterson violated the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 16, 2019

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

According to Schefter, Peterson will not appeal the suspension.

Peterson, 28, has been the center of trade rumors this offseason after the eight-time Pro Bowl corner requested a trade back in October 2018. Peterson previously said he "desperately" wanted out of Arizona, who finished the 2018 season 3–13.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro, is entering his ninth NFL season. Arizona drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2011 out of LSU.

In his first seven years in the league, Peterson had 21 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. He has also excelled as a returner throughout his career, leading the NFL with four punt return touchdowns his rookie season.

Peterson recorded 54 tackles and two interceptions in 2018.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message