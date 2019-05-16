Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

According to Schefter, Peterson will not appeal the suspension.

Peterson, 28, has been the center of trade rumors this offseason after the eight-time Pro Bowl corner requested a trade back in October 2018. Peterson previously said he "desperately" wanted out of Arizona, who finished the 2018 season 3–13.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro, is entering his ninth NFL season. Arizona drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2011 out of LSU.

In his first seven years in the league, Peterson had 21 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. He has also excelled as a returner throughout his career, leading the NFL with four punt return touchdowns his rookie season.

Peterson recorded 54 tackles and two interceptions in 2018.