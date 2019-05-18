High School Track Star Matthew Boling Challenges Ted Ginn Jr. to Race

Boling set a national high school record when he ran a 100-meter race in 10.13 seconds.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 18, 2019

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. may be fast, but high school track star Matthew Boling thinks he's faster.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, Boling—nicknamed "White Lightning"—appeared to challenge Ginn to a race, taking the wide receiver up on his offer to run pole to pole for "$10,000 or better."

Boling, a senior at Houston's Stake Jesuit, set a national high school record when he ran a 100-meter race in 10.13 seconds during the Texas Class 6A state championships event last week. Boling previously made headlines when he legged out a 9.98 run during the regionals.

In an interview on Bleacher Report's The Lefkoe Show, Ginn called himself the fastest receiver in the NFL, adding that he made a good amount of money racing on the football field in high school, collecting anywhere from $200 to $300 dollars for winning.

Ginn ran a 4.37 40-yard dash before the draft in 2007 but said he's been clocked at 4.22 on the field at Penn State.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message