New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. may be fast, but high school track star Matthew Boling thinks he's faster.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, Boling—nicknamed "White Lightning"—appeared to challenge Ginn to a race, taking the wide receiver up on his offer to run pole to pole for "$10,000 or better."

Boling, a senior at Houston's Stake Jesuit, set a national high school record when he ran a 100-meter race in 10.13 seconds during the Texas Class 6A state championships event last week. Boling previously made headlines when he legged out a 9.98 run during the regionals.

Don't blink! If you do, you might miss Matthew Boling of Strake Jesuit set a new national record. https://t.co/IgY3yYhg9h pic.twitter.com/vWwWglqaBb — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 12, 2019

In an interview on Bleacher Report's The Lefkoe Show, Ginn called himself the fastest receiver in the NFL, adding that he made a good amount of money racing on the football field in high school, collecting anywhere from $200 to $300 dollars for winning.

Ted Ginn Jr. says he’s the fastest WR in the NFL and will race ANYONE for $10,000 💨🏃‍♂️@TedGinnJr_19



🙌AWESOME INTERVIEW🙌

Watch: https://t.co/HYTmrgj7VT

Listen: https://t.co/akxHWcYK4K pic.twitter.com/sNxOyZSEjw — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) May 16, 2019

Ginn ran a 4.37 40-yard dash before the draft in 2007 but said he's been clocked at 4.22 on the field at Penn State.