Matthew Boling is a high school senior who ran a wind-aided 100-meter dash in 9.98 seconds. Boling, nicknamed "White Lightning," attends Strake Jesuit College Prep (Houston) and can now boast the fastest open high school 100-meter time under all conditions.

Boling's wind-legal personal best is 10.22 for 100 meters and 20.58 for 200 meters. Next fall, Boling will run for the University of Georgia's track team. Boling also competed in the long jump at this weekend's Region 3-6A Track Championship and won with a leap of 25 feet, 2 inches. Boling was also a member of the boy's 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay.

New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98 #AMDG pic.twitter.com/bLAekQnx0z — Matthew Boling (@matthew_boling1) April 28, 2019

"It definitely felt good," Boling told the Houston Chronicle after the race. "My block start was pretty good and right out of the gate I knew it was going to be fast, so I decided to turn it up a little bit and ran my best. I was really happy with the time."

According to the regional meet's results, the wind reading during his race was marked at 4.2 m/s, which means it is not eligible for a national record. Wind readings must be 2.0 m/s or lower in order to be record eligible. The current U.S. high school record is 10.00 (1.6 m/s wind) by Trentavis Friday from July 2014. Friday went on to attend Florida State for one year before turning professional. His personal best in the 100 meters remains 10.00.

NBC Sports analyst and Olympic medalist Ato Boldon chimed in about Boling's performance on Twitter by saying, "As a sub-ten guy, I’ll say this: sometimes you have to run a time wind-aided first, before you can run it with legal wind."

Olympic medalist and San Francisco 49ers wide reciever Marquise Goodwin shared his praise by commenting on Boling's Instagram video, "You gon go faster."

Some on the internet may be quick to put Boling's time in the same conversation as Usain Bolt or where he would place in the 2016 Olympic final, remember he's a very young athlete. In order to make the U.S. Olympic team, you have to finish third at the U.S. Olympic Trials, which making the final required a wind-legal 10.01 in 2016. Then, Marvin Bracy took third in 9.98 in a race that featured a 1.6 m/s wind reading. In 2018, eight men recording wind-legal sub-10 performances including Christian Coleman's world-leading time of 9.79, which tied him for the seventh-fastest man of all-time. Boling has plenty of time to establish himself as a future Olympic team contender.