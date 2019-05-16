Ted Ginn Jr. Believes He's The Fastest WR in the NFL, Challenges Anyone to Race for $10,000

Ginn Jr. believes he's the fastest receiver in the league.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 16, 2019

Ted Ginn Jr. is confident that he's the fastest receiver in the NFL, and he's willing to put his money where his mouth is. 

In an interview on Bleacher Report's The Lefkoe Show, Ginn challenged anyone who doubts his speed to race him for $10,000. Ginn added that he made a good amount of money racing on the football field in high school, collecting anywhere from $200 to $300 dollars for winning.

"I'm always down to do it," Ginn said. "I've been running from light pole to light pole my whole life."

No one has taken Ginn up on his offer yet, according to the Saints wide receiver.

Ginn ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2007 but said he's been clocked at 4.22 on the field at Penn State.

Ginn, 34, caught 17 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints in 2018.

