The Buccaneers will release defensive tackle Gerald McCoy after nine seasons in Tampa Bay, according to the Tampa Bay Times's Rick Stroud. McCoy was slated to make $13 million in 2019.

Tampa Bay drafted McCoy with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL draft. The Oklahoma product is a six-time Pro Bowler with 54.5 sacks and 296 tackles racked up over his career. The Buccaneers have struggled to win with McCoy, though, failing to reach the playoffs in each of the last 11 seasons.

The Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as the team's head coach on Jan. 8, and Arians reportedly remained uncommitted to bringing back McCoy throughout the offseason.

Tampa Bay finished last in the NFC South in 2018 at 5–11. The Bucs drafted LSU linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in April's NFL draft.