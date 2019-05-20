Report: Buccaneers to Release DT Gerald McCoy After Nine Seasons in Tampa Bay

McCoy has been the Pro Bowl six times after being selected with the No. 3 pick in 2010. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 20, 2019

The Buccaneers will release defensive tackle Gerald McCoy after nine seasons in Tampa Bay, according to the Tampa Bay Times's Rick Stroud. McCoy was slated to make $13 million in 2019. 

Tampa Bay drafted McCoy with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL draft. The Oklahoma product is a six-time Pro Bowler with 54.5 sacks and 296 tackles racked up over his career. The Buccaneers have struggled to win with McCoy, though, failing to reach the playoffs in each of the last 11 seasons. 

The Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as the team's head coach on Jan.  8, and Arians reportedly remained uncommitted to bringing back McCoy throughout the offseason.

Tampa Bay finished last in the NFC South in 2018 at 5–11. The Bucs drafted LSU linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in April's NFL draft. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message