The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished last season 5–11, marking their second-consecutive losing campaign.

Tampa Bay hasn't made the playoffs in 11 years. But the Bucs hope to turn things around under new head coach Bruce Arians, who was hired earlier this offseason.

Last year, the Bucs selected Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea with the 12th pick of the 2018 draft.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below, with grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit.

Here's the full list of picks the Buccaneers hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 5 (No. 5 overall)

Round 2, Pick 7 (No. 39 overall)

Round 3, Pick 6 (No. 70 overall)

Round 4, Pick 5 (No. 107 overall)

Round 5, Pick 7 (No. 145 overall)

Round 6, Pick 35 (No. 208 overall)

Round 7, Pick 1 (No. 215 overall)