Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident Dallas will reach an agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott, saying the negotiations are "going well," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"I'd generally say [the negotiations are] going well," Jones told Rapoport. "These things never have a definitive answer. Because you never know if you've done it until you've done it."

Prescott is reportedly seeking an extension "worth at least $30 million per year," NFL Network's Jeremy Bergman reports. He sent a counteroffer to the Cowboys on Wednesday after receiving an initial offer from Jones and Co. earlier in the offseason, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Where are contract talks with the #Cowboys Big 3 right now? Dak Prescott was given an initial offer and has submitted a counter. A source with knowledge of the situations, tells me Ezekiel Elliott has not received an offer yet. Amari Cooper talks expected closer to camp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 22, 2019

The Mississippi State product has led Dallas to the postseason twice in his first three seasons, sporting a 32–16 regular-season record. Prescott threw for 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019 while completing 67.7% of his passes.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will earn the most of any quarterback in 2019 after signing a four-year, $140 million extension with Seattle on April 16.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They defeated the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game before losing to the Rams in the Divisional Round.