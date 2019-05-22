Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Negotiations Are 'Going Well' After QB's Counter Offer

Prescott is reportedly eyeing a contract extension of at least $30 million per year after three seasons in Dallas.

By Michael Shapiro
May 22, 2019

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident Dallas will reach an agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott, saying the negotiations are "going well," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"I'd generally say [the negotiations are] going well," Jones told Rapoport. "These things never have a definitive answer. Because you never know if you've done it until you've done it." 

Prescott is reportedly seeking an extension "worth at least $30 million per year," NFL Network's Jeremy Bergman reports. He sent a counteroffer to the Cowboys on Wednesday after receiving an initial offer from Jones and Co. earlier in the offseason, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The Mississippi State product has led Dallas to the postseason twice in his first three seasons, sporting a 32–16 regular-season record. Prescott threw for 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019 while completing 67.7% of his passes.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will earn the most of any quarterback in 2019 after signing a four-year, $140 million extension with Seattle on April 16. 

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They defeated the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game before losing to the Rams in the Divisional Round. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message