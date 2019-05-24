Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not have any concerns over running back Ezekiel Elliott's incident in Las Vegas last weekend.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Jones doesn't believe the NFL will take any action against Elliott for his role in a scuffle involving event staff at a Las Vegas music festival. Jones added that Elliott's status has not been impacted by the occurrence.

"I think that the main thing is that I don't see anything that needs supporting," Jones said Thursday. "In terms of his status with us, [it] has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that's good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

Cellphone video posted by celebrity website TMZ appeared to show Elliott speaking with a woman and then with several security and event staff members, including one who falls backward over a metal parking area barricade, early on Sunday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The running back was detained briefly, handcuffed by police but not arrested.

Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano in New York, told TMZ that event security misconstrued the situation and overreacted, and that Elliott left Las Vegas for Dallas after the incident to be at his youth football camp Sunday.

Elliott did not speak to reporters after Wednesday's organized team activity.

Elliott, who served a six-game suspension in 2017, is seeking a long-term contract with the Cowboys after leading the league in rushing two of his first three seasons. The 23-year-old back is under contract through 2020 after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for just over $9 million.

In 2018, Elliott rushed for 1,434 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns.