Nick Foles Out Indefinitely for Jaguars OTAs Due to Personal Reasons

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is out indefinitely of the team's OTA for personal reasons.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 28, 2019

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is out indefinitely of the team's OTA for personal reasons, head coach Doug Marrone announced Tuesday.

Marrone told reporters that "thoughts and prayers" are with Foles and his family. The team did not have a timetable for his return. 

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Foles could be back by the end of the week, but it's still an open-ended absence. 

Tanner Lee, 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew and Alex McGough are the other quarterbacks with the team. 

Foles agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason after spending the past two years with the Eagles as Carson Wentz's backup. He led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII title after Wentz suffered a season-ending injury. 

