Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens noted Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence at Browns OTAs on Thursday. When asked by the media what Beckham has missed by skipping OTAs, Kitchens responded, "a lot– the offense," according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Cleveland acquired Beckham in a trade with the Giants on March 12. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in just one of Cleveland's nine OTAs while also skipping the Browns' additional three-day minicamp.

The Browns mandatory minicamp is slated for June 4-6. Kitchens mentioned his wish for Beckham to attend, adding, "I just want to see him.''

Beckham caught 77 passes in 12 games last season, adding 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He tallied 90-plus catches and 10-plus touchdowns in each of first three seasons before playing in just four games in 2017.

Cleveland rebounded from its 0–16 effort in 2017 to finish third in the AFC North at 7–8–1 in 2018. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led all rookies with 27 touchdown passes.