Freddie Kitchens Says Odell Beckham Jr. Missed 'A Lot' by Skipping Browns OTAs

Kitchens noted he hopes to see Beckham at Cleveland's mandatory minicamp on June 4. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 30, 2019

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens noted Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence at Browns OTAs on Thursday. When asked by the media what Beckham has missed by skipping OTAs, Kitchens responded, "a lot– the offense," according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot

Cleveland acquired Beckham in a trade with the Giants on March 12. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in just one of Cleveland's nine OTAs while also skipping the Browns' additional three-day minicamp. 

The Browns mandatory minicamp is slated for June 4-6. Kitchens mentioned his wish for Beckham to attend, adding, "I just want to see him.''

Beckham caught 77 passes in 12 games last season, adding 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He tallied 90-plus catches and 10-plus touchdowns in each of first three seasons before playing in just four games in 2017. 

Cleveland rebounded from its 0–16 effort in 2017 to finish third in the AFC North at 7–8–1 in 2018. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led all rookies with 27 touchdown passes. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message