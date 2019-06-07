Texans Fire General Manager Brian Gaine 17 Months Into Five-Year Contract

Gaine was given a five-year contract by the Texans in January 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 07, 2019

The Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine on Friday, the team announced.

Gaine was given a five-year contract to become as Houston's general manager in January 2018. He was previously the vice president of player personnel with the Bills. Gaine worked as Houston's director of player personnel from 2014-17 before his one-year stint with Buffalo.

"After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement on Friday. "We will begin an immediate search for a new GM." In the interim, Football Operations will be led by Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen.

 

Houston won the AFC South in 2018 at 11–5, reaching the playoffs for the third time in four years. But the Texans could not advance past the Wild Card round, losing at home to the Colts

