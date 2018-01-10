The Texans will hire Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine to serve as their new general manager, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Houston's last general manager, Rick Smith, took an extended leave of absence from the team to help take care of his wife who has breast cancer.

Before going to Buffalo, Gaine was with the Texans for three seasons serving as director of pro personnel and director of player personnel under Smith. Gaine has worked in scouting and personnel since 1999 when he started with the Jets. After five years in New York, he worked with the Cowboys from 2005-2007 and then with the Dolphins from 2008-2013.

This season, the Texans finished 4-12, in large part because quarterback Deshaun Watson went down before Week Nine with a torn ACL. Houston does not have a pick in the first round of this year's draft because of a draft-day trade last year with the Browns that allowed the Texans to select Watson with the No. 12 pick.