Johnny Manziel Interested in Playing for Houston XFL Team, Coach June Jones

If Johnny Manziel gets the opportunity, he would enjoy playing under coach June Jones again for the XFL's Houston franchise.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 08, 2019

Johnny Manziel is open to the opportunity of reuniting with June Jones, one of his former coaches from the CFL, and playing for Houston's XFL team, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The former Texas A&M Heisman winner spoke to reporters Saturday at TriStar's Show at Reliant Arena and explained his interest in playing under Jones, who previously coached him when he was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"I enjoyed every single day I had with coach Jones," Manziel said. "Being in his offense was the best part of each day. I know he's going to be successful wherever he's coaching."

Jones is the coach and general manager of the Houston squad. Manziel never played for him in Hamilton but practiced under Jones.

Manziel also explained how he would be open to playing for the Dallas XFL squad, not that he liked how Texas has two teams, according to ESPN.com. But the Houston team appears to have more sentimental value to him.

"It's a stone's throw from College Station," Manziel said. "A lot of Aggies drove from Houston to College Station. Houston's a great city that'll always be near and dear to me."

Manziel last played for the Memphis Express of the now-folded AAF.

The XFL is scheduled to get underway in February 2020.

