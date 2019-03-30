Johnny Manziel Suffers Head Injury, Leaves AAF Game vs. Apollos

Manziel was hit in the head by a defender's knee while trying to make a tackle on an interception return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 30, 2019

Johnny Manziel suffered a head injury and was taken to the locker room during a Memphis Express game against the Orlando Apollos on Saturday.

After Manziel's first touchdown pass was waved off for offensive pass interference, the former Texas A&M quarterback threw an interception in the end zone. During Will Hill III's return, Manziel attempted to make a tackle and instead made contact with Hill's knee. 

Manziel had to be helped off the field. He was taken to the locker room and ruled out for the game.

Manziel was 2-of-3 for 13 yards and had three carries for 18 yards before leaving the game.

The former Heisman trophy winner joined the Alliance of American Football on March 16.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message