Report: Ex-NFL Star Aldon Smith Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL star Aldon Smith was reportedly arrested Monday in Kansas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 11, 2019

Former NFL pass rusher Aldon Smith was arrested Monday in Mission, Kan., on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Kansas City Star reports.  

According to the Star, the 29-year-old Smith was initially stopped on a traffic violation and was then arrested on suspicion of DUI. After being taken to the Mission police station, Smith was issued citations, specifics of which are not yet available, and released. 

Smith has had a history of alcohol-related problems. Last March, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.40 when he went he went to the San Francisco sheriff's department for ankle monitoring and was arrested. At the time, it was Smith's third arrest in two months.

Smith has not played in the league since 2015 after he was suspended following a prior DUI arrest. He was also investigated for domestic violence in 2017.

The Missouri product was taken by the 49ers in the first round of the 2011 draft and set an NFL record with 33 1/2 sacks his first two seasons. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in San Francisco before a short stint with the Raiders in 2015. 

