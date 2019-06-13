Former Browns and Buccaneers tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. repeatedly watched pornography during team meetings, Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported in a longform story published on Thursday.

According to Klemko, former teammates and team officials recall Winslow as being a "compulsive masturbater and pornography enthusiast" from his early years in Cleveland (2004-08) to his final NFL season in 2013 with the Jets. Winslow reportedly had a ritual of watching pornography on his smartphone during meetings and on his portable DVD player during team flights.

Winslow, who was also caught masturbating in the locker room after hours, often "watched pornography and masturbated openly with no regard for who was in the room" on away trips, leaving teammates asking to not share hotel rooms with the former tight end.

Former Browns head coach Romeo Crennel and former assistant Terry Robiskie made efforts to mentor Winslow, but their advice reportedly had no impact.

On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of raping a 58-year-old woman. He was also convicted of exposing himself to a 59-year-old woman in the middle of a spring day while she worked in her garden and making lewd gestures toward a 77-year-old woman while she worked out at a gym. The jury remained deadlocked on six other felony charges.

Winslow was facing 12 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents with three women. He could be sentenced to 3-8 years in prison for his rape conviction.

Drafted by the Browns with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 draft, Winslow caught 469 passes and 25 touchdowns in nine seasons in the NFL.