Megan Rapinoe will be heard (Jenny Vrentas): Our senior writer took a look at the other football ahead of the women’s World Cup and delivered an outstanding, in-depth profile of one of the most important captains in American sports. A great read for anyone interested in either football.

Dwayne Haskins and the rise of the snowplow parents (Kalyn Kahler): While this is not just an NFL phenomenon, Kahler dives into the world of sporting stage parents. These dedicated mothers and fathers can push their children to unspeakable heights, but they can also rub people the wrong way en route.

You never knew Kellen Winslow (Robert Klemko): Chilling portrait of the former first-round pick turned convicted rapist. While there were clues along the way, did anyone know Winslow was capable of this?

One NFL franchise, two states and the harsh realities of betting in the bible belt (Jonathan Jones). A critical, in-depth read on the state of play in Carolina—a new, billionaire owner, a group of thirsty capitalists, and conservative residents who want you to know that Carolina isn’t the godless New Jersey.

The Rise and Fall of the Alliance of American Football: Parts I and II (Conor Orr): Strange tales, from the pursuit of Bill Murray for a Leonard Cohen-themed Super Bowl commercial to the complete breakdown of a gambling app. A business failure that could only happen here and now, in the days of the Fyre Festival.

The Inside Story of the Rams’ Super Bowl: Our X’s and O’s expert travels to California to spend time with wunderkind Sean McVay, who takes a deep, personal look at his first Super Bowl trip, and first Super Bowl loss.

Adam Gase and the search for a new general manager (Albert Breer): Breer goes inside one of the strangest early coaching tenures in the NFL. Adam Gase, with just one trip to the playoffs under his belt, comes to New York and upends the front office. How did he do it, and why?

