K.C. Radio Host Draws Criticism for Tying Tyreek Hill Case to Andy Reid's Late Son

Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reid's son Garrett died of a heroin overdose in 2012. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 24, 2019

Kansas City radio host Kevin Kietzman lobbed criticism toward Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday regarding Reid's handling of the Tyreek Hill situation

Kietzman's criticism didn't concern just Hill and Reid, though. The WHB 810 host noted Reid's family, including his son Garrett, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012. 

“The thing is, [the Chiefs] probably think [Hill] can fix him, but they thought they could fix him before and they failed. Andy Reid does not have a great record of fixing players. He doesn’t. Discipline is not his thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life, and that needs to be added to this, as we’re talking about the Chiefs. He wasn’t real great at that either. He’s had a lot of things go bad on him, family and players.”

Kietzman earned plenty of criticism for his insensitive remarks regarding Reid, most notably from ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

WHB 810 has not announced any discipline for Kietzman.

Reid is slated to enter his seventh season with the Chiefs in 2019. He is 65–31 with Kansas City over the last six years, winning the AFC West in each of the last three seasons. 

 

