Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will meet with the NFL this week, according to Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor.

Hill was suspended by Kansas City from all team activities on April 26 amid a child abuse investigation. But Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced the case against Hill "is not an active investigation," on June 7, clearing Hill of criminal charges.

A child services investigation against Hill is ongoing, per Paylor.

The NFL has yet to rule on Hill's case as Johnson County concluded its investigation. A ruling from the league "could be on the horizon" and may allow Hill to rejoin the Chiefs in July, according to Paylor.

Hill tallied 87 receptions and 12 touchdown catches in 2018, both career highs. The Chiefs won the AFC West for the third consecutive season before losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.