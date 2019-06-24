Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Engaged to Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn

McVay, 33, beame the youngest coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl.

By Kaelen Jones
June 24, 2019

As it turns out, Sean McVay delivered a ring after all.

On Saturday, McVay's girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, shared on Instagram that the couple is now engaged. The Rams head coach and Ukrainian model were vacationing together in France when McVay appeared to pop the question.

"Can't wait to call him my husband," Khomyn captioned a video of the two, in which she showed off her engagement ring.

McVay, 33, became the youngest coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl last year by guiding Los Angeles to its first appearance since 2001.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McVay met Khomyn while he was a part of Jay Gruden's Washington staff and she was a student at George Mason University between 2011 and 2013.

