Drew Brees Welcomes Zion Williamson to New Orleans: 'Passing the Torch to You!'

The longtime Saints quarterback gifted the Pelicans rookie a signed jersey with a special message.

By Emily Caron
June 25, 2019

Saints quarterback Drew Brees gave new Pelicans draftee Zion Williamson a warm welcome to the city of New Orleans this week. The 11-time Pro Bowler sent Williamson a signed jersey with a special message for the new franchise face, who was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft last week.

The Duke sensation shared a series of photos on Instagram which included a shot of him getting dressed before his introductory press conference in New Orleans. The framed autographed jersey can be seen behind him. 

Per Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune, Brees included a personal message with the jersey that read, "To Zion - Passing the torch to you! Who Dat!"

Williamson's selection came shortly after the Pelicans finalized a trade agreement to send Anthony Davis, the longtime face of the franchise, to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brees, 40, has been with the Saints since 2006.

