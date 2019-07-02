The NFL and NFLPA are aiming to reach a new collective bargaining agreement this month, before the 2019 regular season begins, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The current CBA deal is set to expire following the 2020 season.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the NFL and NFLPA are set to hold negotiations from July 17-19, marking the first time the two sides will meet three consecutive days to discuss the new CBA deal. Graziano reports talks are expected to "intensify" this month.

Graziano reports there have been three direct owner-player negotiations conducted once a month since April, in addition to conversations between staffers. Multiple owner-player discussions could potentially take place in July, and ESPN reports that both sides are optimistic about reaching a deal without a lockout.

According to Graziano, owners are motivated to close a deal prior to the start of the 2019 season, which will mark the NFL's 100th year. The league is planning a marketing campaign around the anniversary.

NFL owners locked out the league's players in 2011 after the CBA expired, but the two sides were able to come to an agreement before the season, avoiding the cancellation of any regular season games.