Ezekiel Elliott Won't Face Suspension After Incident With Las Vegas Security Guard

Elliott met with commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday and apologized for the incident. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 03, 2019

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't be suspended for his altercation with a Las Vegas security guard, the NFL said on Wednesday. 

Elliott met with commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the May incident. The Ohio State product apologized to security guard Kyle Johnson and said he's "worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

Goodell was apparently satisfied with Tuesday's meeting, ruling Elliott did not violate the league's personal conduct policy. 

"On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the NFL said in a statement. "Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. 

Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018. He has 34 career touchdowns in three seasons.

