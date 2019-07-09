Former Lions safety Glover Quin announced his decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons in a post shared on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Taken by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2009 draft out of New Mexico, Quin spent four years in Houston before finishing his NFL career in Detroit. The Lions released the veteran safety in February to free up $6.25 million in salary-cap space. Quin, 33, started all 96 games in his six seasons with Detroit and averaged 71 tackles and 3.2 interceptions per year.

"Thank you to the 2 great organizations I had the honor to play for! Thank you to my great coaches over the years! Thank you to my great teammates over the years!!!! Thank you to the fans!! It was a blast!! Thank you to everyone that supported me and didn’t support me over the years!, it is all love on this side!!"

Quin earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 when he led the NFL in interceptions. During his 10 season career, Quin tallied 737 tackles with 24 interceptions, 85 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, 4 sacks and 2 defensive touchdowns.

The Lions congratulated Quin on his retirement, writing, "Throughout his time in Detroit, Glover was the definition of a leader in everything he did."

Congratulations on your retirement, Glover! pic.twitter.com/wprIX8Nbn8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 9, 2019

Quin finishes his career second all-time among Lions defensive backs in tackles with 423.