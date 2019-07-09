An extended audio recording of an argument between Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal was aired in its entirety on a Kansas City radio station Tuesday afternoon.

The full 11-minute audio, which was played on 610 KCSP, is the complete recording of the argument that was already partially broadcast in April by television station KCTV5. In the new segments of the clip, Hill is heard denying committing assault and battery against Espinal in 2014. Hill pleaded guilty in August 2015 to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after being arrested eight months earlier for allegedly punching and choking Espinal, who was pregnant at the time.

In the recording that was aired Tuesday, Hill accused Espinal of lying about the incident.

"You f---ing ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014," Hill told Espinal. "I'm still not over that. I didn't touch you in 2014.

"You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too," he added. "You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left."

Espinal asked Hill twice "where did the bruises come from," but Hill was not heard answering the question directly, instead responding with, "Did I hit you? Tell me the truth in my eyes right now."

Hill and Espinal's argument then shifts to the alleged incident involving their son, who Espinal accused Hill of abusing. In the clip released by KCTV5 in April, Espinal is heard asking the two-time All-Pro why their son said, "Daddy did it," in reference to his injured arm. Hill is heard at one point telling Espinal, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----." The couple lost temporary custody of their son on April 18.

After the audio clip's release, the Chiefs suspended Hill and said he "will not be partaking in any team activities." Head coach Andy Reid said the criminal case had been reopened. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 and The Kansas City Star that prosecutors were no longer actively working the criminal case in early June.

Hill will reportedly not face criminal charges in the child abuse investigation. Hill and Espinal still have an ongoing case with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, according to KCTV5.