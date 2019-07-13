Report: Las Vegas Security Guard Presses Charges Against Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott was not suspended by the NFL after its investigation of the May incident. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 13, 2019

The Las Vegas security guard involved in an altercation with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott decided to press charges on Friday, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

“I put my hands up and said, ‘hey Zeke, you’re a big man, you’re in the NFL’ that’s all I said to him before he came up to me, bumped me and then shoved me over a metal railing,” security guard Kyle Johnson said on Friday.

Attorneys for the Cowboys released a statement on Saturday saying Elliott is the "target of extortion."

"Over the the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion," attorneys Scott Rosenblum and Jason Lampert said, per ESPN. "Kyle Johnson's filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr. Elliott and his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations."

Elliott was not disciplined for the incident after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on July 2. 

"On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the NFL said in a statement. "Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future."

Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018 while tallying nine touchdowns. The Cowboys won the NFC East before losing to the Rams in the NFC divisional round.

