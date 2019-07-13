Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said on Saturday he wishes to remain in Los Angeles despite his recent contract dispute with the organization.

Gordon will reportedly demand a trade and not report to Chargers training camp without a new contract.

"I want to end up with the Chargers. I mean, that's my home," Gordon said on Saturday. "That's the team who blessed me with an opportunity. ... But it's an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid."

The 26-year-old running back is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. He rushed for 885 yards in 2019 and averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.

Gordon has tallied 3,628 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Chargers.

Los Angeles finished second in the AFC West at 12–4 in 2018 before losing to the Patriots in the AFC divisional round.