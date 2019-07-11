Chargers running back Melvin Gordon plans to hold out of to Los Angeles' training camp and demand a trade if he does not receive a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, a team option in the final season of his five-year rookie deal. The Chargers selected Gordon with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 draft.

The Wisconsin product has led the Chargers in rushing in each of the last three seasons with an average of 996 rushing yards and 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season. Gordon rushed for 885 yards last season on a career-high 5.1 yards per carry and tallied 14 total touchdowns.

Gordon could join an impressive crop of running backs on the open market if he enters free agency in 2020. LeSean McCoy, Derrick Henry and Jordan Howard all have contracts expiring after the 2019 season.

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2018 at 12–4. They defeated the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card before losing to the Patriots in the divisional round.