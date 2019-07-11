Report: Melvin Gordon to Hold Out, Demand Trade if He Doesn't Receive New Contract

Gordon is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, the final season of his five-year rookie deal with the Chargers.

By Michael Shapiro
July 11, 2019

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon plans to hold out of to Los Angeles' training camp and demand a trade if he does not receive a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, a team option in the final season of his five-year rookie deal. The Chargers selected Gordon with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 draft.

The Wisconsin product has led the Chargers in rushing in each of the last three seasons with an average of 996 rushing yards and 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season. Gordon rushed for 885 yards last season on a career-high 5.1 yards per carry and tallied 14 total touchdowns. 

Gordon could join an impressive crop of running backs on the open market if he enters free agency in 2020. LeSean McCoy, Derrick Henry and Jordan Howard all have contracts expiring after the 2019 season. 

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2018 at 12–4. They defeated the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card before losing to the Patriots in the divisional round

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message