Patrick Mahomes Absolutely Launches Ball Out of Arrowhead Stadium

Mahomes had no problem throwing the football over the 260-foot wall at Arrowhead Stadium. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 13, 2019

Patrick Mahomes is already famous throughout the NFL for his legendary arm, but the Chiefs quarterback showed off his cannon in a whole new way on Saturday. 

Kansas City's signal-caller threw a football out of Arrowhead Stadium, launching the ball far above the stadium's 260-foot wall. Looks like the league's reigning MVP is already in midseason form. 

Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018, tossing a league-best 50 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. The Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards as the Chiefs won the AFC West at 12–4. 

The third-year quarterback enters 2019 looking to bring the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1966. 

