Patrick Mahomes is already famous throughout the NFL for his legendary arm, but the Chiefs quarterback showed off his cannon in a whole new way on Saturday.

Kansas City's signal-caller threw a football out of Arrowhead Stadium, launching the ball far above the stadium's 260-foot wall. Looks like the league's reigning MVP is already in midseason form.

Patrick Mahomes is a freak of nature 😰



(via @41actionnews) pic.twitter.com/6fmy3HVqD2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2019

Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018, tossing a league-best 50 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. The Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards as the Chiefs won the AFC West at 12–4.

The third-year quarterback enters 2019 looking to bring the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1966.