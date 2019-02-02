Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards on Saturday. He is the first Chief to win MVP.
Mahomes carried the Chiefs to a 12–4 record and the top seed in the AFC this season. They lost to the Patriots 37-31 in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City.
The Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards and a league-best 50 touchdowns in 2018. Mahomes also led the NFL in yards per attempt and QBR. He is the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for both 5,000-plus yards and 50 touchdowns in a season, joining Peyton Manning.
Mahomes is the sixth-straight quarterback to be named MVP. He is the youngest player to win the award since Dan Marino took it home in 1984.