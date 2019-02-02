Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards on Saturday. He is the first Chief to win MVP.

Mahomes carried the Chiefs to a 12–4 record and the top seed in the AFC this season. They lost to the Patriots 37-31 in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City.

The Texas Tech product threw for 5,097 yards and a league-best 50 touchdowns in 2018. Mahomes also led the NFL in yards per attempt and QBR. He is the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for both 5,000-plus yards and 50 touchdowns in a season, joining Peyton Manning.

Mahomes is the sixth-straight quarterback to be named MVP. He is the youngest player to win the award since Dan Marino took it home in 1984.