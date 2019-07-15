Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will undergo his sixth surgery since losing his arm in a serious car crash last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

According to Rapoport, Norton's agent Malki Kawa said the surgery will close up Norton's wounds and should be his final procedure before being released from the hospital next week.

Norton was cited with improper lane change in the July 4 accident after he pulled in front of another vehicle and made slight contact with it before he crashed into a concrete barrier. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor in the crash for either driver. According to the accident report, Norton and the passenger in his car were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The 22-year-old has been hospitalized since the crash after suffering multiple injuries, including the amputation of his left arm.

Norton played for the Miami Hurricanes for three seasons before being selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He tallied 84 tackles and 18 for loss with five sacks and forced one fumble with the Hurricanes.

Norton joined the Dolphins late last season after Miami claimed him off the Panthers' practice squad. The Dolphins placed Norton on the 53-man roster, and he was expected to compete for a spot on it again this year. He did not play in an NFL game in 2018.