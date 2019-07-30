Fantasy Football 2019: RB Rankings and Auction Prices

Quickly

  • Ranking the top 70 running backs going into your 2019 fantasy football draft.
By Kevin Hanson
July 30, 2019

Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 70 fantasy running backs. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​.

The first tier of my rankings will be the top four picks in almost every draft this summer, even if the order may vary. On average, eight of the 12 first-round picks will be running backs based on average draft position (ADP) from Fantasy Football Calculator. Below them, you'll see flex players, handcuffs and deep sleepers who may have an impact this year.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank

Tier

RB

Team

Bye

Price

1

1

Saquon Barkley​​

New York Giants​​

11​​

$62​​

2

1

Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers​

7​

$59​

3

1

Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys​

8​

$56​

4

1

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints​

9​

$54​

5

2

David Johnson

Arizona Cardinals​

12​

$46​

6

2

Le'Veon Bell

New York Jets​

4​

$45​

7

2

Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals​

9​

$39​

8

2

James Conner

Pittsburgh Steelers​

7​

$39​

9

2

Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams​

9​

$36​

10

2

Melvin Gordon

Los Angeles Chargers​

12​

$36​

11

3

Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville Jaguars​

10​

$34​

12

3

Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings​

12​

$33​

13

3

Kerryon Johnson

Detroit Lions​

5​

$31​

14

3

Damien Williams

Kansas City Chiefs​

12​

$30​

15

3

Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns

7

$29

16

3

Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers​

11​

$29​

17

3

Devonta Freeman

Atlanta Falcons​

9​

$28​

18

3

Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans​

11​

$26​

19

3

Marlon Mack

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$26​

20

4

Mark Ingram

Baltimore Ravens​

8​

$23​

21

4

Phillip Lindsay

Denver Broncos​

10​

$22​

22

4

Josh Jacobs

Oakland Raiders​

6​

$21​

23

4

Chris Carson

Seattle Seahawks​

11​

$20​

24

4

James White

New England Patriots​

10​

$19​

25

5

Sony Michel

New England Patriots​

10​

$16​​

26

5

David Montgomery

Chicago Bears​

6​

$16​

27

5

Tarik Cohen

Chicago Bears

6

$13

28

5

Lamar Miller

Houston Texans

10​

$13​

29

5

Kenyan Drake

Miami Dolphins

5

$13

30

5

Tevin Coleman

San Francisco 49ers​

4​

$12​

31

5

Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers​

12​

$10​

32

6

Latavius Murray

New Orleans Saints​

9​

$9​

33

6

Miles Sanders

Philadelphia Eagles​

10​

$8​

34

6

Derrius Guice

Washington Redskins​

10​

$8​

35

6

Rashaad Penny

Seattle Seahawks​

11​

$8​

36

6

Royce Freeman

Denver Broncos​

10​

$8​

37

6

Ronald Jones

Tampa Bay Buccaneers​

7​

$8​

38

6

Darrell Henderson

Los Angeles Rams​

9​

$7​

39

6

Peyton Barber

Tampa Bay Buccaneers​

7​

$7​

40

6

D'Onta Foreman

Houston Texans​

10​

$6​

41

7

LeSean McCoy

Buffalo Bills

6

$5

42

7

Dion Lewis

Tennessee Titans​

11​

$4​

43

7

Kalen Ballage

Miami Dolphins​

5​

$4​

44

7

Nyheim Hines

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$4​

45

7

Jordan Howard

Philadelphia Eagles​

10​

$4​

46

7

Adrian Peterson

Washington Redskins​

10​

$4​

47

7

Jerick McKinnon

San Francisco 49ers​

4​

$4​

48

8

C.J. Anderson

Detroit Lions​

5​

$3​

49

8

Giovani Bernard

Cincinnati Bengals​

9​

$3​

50

8

Jaylen Samuels

Pittsburgh Steelers​

7​

$3​

51

8

Jalen Richard

Oakland Raiders​

6​

$2​

52

8

Matt Breida

San Francisco 49ers​

4​

$2​

53

8

Carlos Hyde

Kansas City Chiefs​

12​

$2​

54

8

Chris Thompson

Washington Redskins​

10​

$2​

55

8

Damien Harris

New England Patriots​

10​

$1​

56

8

Gus Edwards

Baltimore Ravens​

8​

$1​

57

8

Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens​

8​

$1​

58

8

Mike Davis

Chicago Bears

6

$1

59

8

Darwin Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs

12

$1

60

8

Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys

8

$1

61

8

Jamaal Williams

Green Bay Packers

11

$1

62

8

Justin Jackson

Los Angeles Chargers​

12​

$1​

63

9

Ito Smith

Atlanta Falcons

9

$0

64

9

Chase Edmonds

Arizona Cardinals

12

$0​

65

9

Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns

7

$0​

66

9

T.J. Yeldon

Buffalo Bills

6

$0​

67

9

Frank Gore

Buffalo Bills

6

$0​

68

9

Alexander Mattison

Minnesota Vikings

12

$0​

69

9

Devin Singletary

Buffalo Bills

6

$0​

70

9

Duke Johnson

Cleveland Browns

7

$0​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

      Modal message