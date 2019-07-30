Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 70 fantasy running backs. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​.

The first tier of my rankings will be the top four picks in almost every draft this summer, even if the order may vary. On average, eight of the 12 first-round picks will be running backs based on average draft position (ADP) from Fantasy Football Calculator. Below them, you'll see flex players, handcuffs and deep sleepers who may have an impact this year.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank Tier RB Team Bye Price 1 1 Saquon Barkley​​ New York Giants​​ 11​​ $62​​ 2 1 Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers​ 7​ $59​ 3 1 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys​ 8​ $56​ 4 1 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints​ 9​ $54​ 5 2 David Johnson Arizona Cardinals​ 12​ $46​ 6 2 Le'Veon Bell New York Jets​ 4​ $45​ 7 2 Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals​ 9​ $39​ 8 2 James Conner Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $39​ 9 2 Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $36​ 10 2 Melvin Gordon Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $36​ 11 3 Leonard Fournette Jacksonville Jaguars​ 10​ $34​ 12 3 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings​ 12​ $33​ 13 3 Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions​ 5​ $31​ 14 3 Damien Williams Kansas City Chiefs​ 12​ $30​ 15 3 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 7 $29 16 3 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers​ 11​ $29​ 17 3 Devonta Freeman Atlanta Falcons​ 9​ $28​ 18 3 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans​ 11​ $26​ 19 3 Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $26​ 20 4 Mark Ingram Baltimore Ravens​ 8​ $23​ 21 4 Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos​ 10​ $22​ 22 4 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders​ 6​ $21​ 23 4 Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks​ 11​ $20​ 24 4 James White New England Patriots​ 10​ $19​ 25 5 Sony Michel New England Patriots​ 10​ $16​​ 26 5 David Montgomery Chicago Bears​ 6​ $16​ 27 5 Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears 6 $13 28 5 Lamar Miller Houston Texans 10​ $13​ 29 5 Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins 5 $13 30 5 Tevin Coleman San Francisco 49ers​ 4​ $12​ 31 5 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $10​ 32 6 Latavius Murray New Orleans Saints​ 9​ $9​ 33 6 Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $8​ 34 6 Derrius Guice Washington Redskins​ 10​ $8​ 35 6 Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks​ 11​ $8​ 36 6 Royce Freeman Denver Broncos​ 10​ $8​ 37 6 Ronald Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7​ $8​ 38 6 Darrell Henderson Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $7​ 39 6 Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7​ $7​ 40 6 D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans​ 10​ $6​ 41 7 LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills 6 $5 42 7 Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans​ 11​ $4​ 43 7 Kalen Ballage Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $4​ 44 7 Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $4​ 45 7 Jordan Howard Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $4​ 46 7 Adrian Peterson Washington Redskins​ 10​ $4​ 47 7 Jerick McKinnon San Francisco 49ers​ 4​ $4​ 48 8 C.J. Anderson Detroit Lions​ 5​ $3​ 49 8 Giovani Bernard Cincinnati Bengals​ 9​ $3​ 50 8 Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $3​ 51 8 Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders​ 6​ $2​ 52 8 Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers​ 4​ $2​ 53 8 Carlos Hyde Kansas City Chiefs​ 12​ $2​ 54 8 Chris Thompson Washington Redskins​ 10​ $2​ 55 8 Damien Harris New England Patriots​ 10​ $1​ 56 8 Gus Edwards Baltimore Ravens​ 8​ $1​ 57 8 Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens​ 8​ $1​ 58 8 Mike Davis Chicago Bears 6 $1 59 8 Darwin Thompson Kansas City Chiefs 12 $1 60 8 Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys 8 $1 61 8 Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers 11 $1 62 8 Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $1​ 63 9 Ito Smith Atlanta Falcons 9 $0 64 9 Chase Edmonds Arizona Cardinals 12 $0​ 65 9 Kareem Hunt Cleveland Browns 7 $0​ 66 9 T.J. Yeldon Buffalo Bills 6 $0​ 67 9 Frank Gore Buffalo Bills 6 $0​ 68 9 Alexander Mattison Minnesota Vikings 12 $0​ 69 9 Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills 6 $0​ 70 9 Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns 7 $0​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.