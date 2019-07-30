NFL Training Camp Notebook: Andrew Luck Continues to Miss Practice With Calf Injury

Keep track of all the latest NFL news as training camp continues this week.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 30, 2019

The second week of NFL training camp has officially begun, but not every player in the league is on the field for team workouts.

As a number of veterans and rookies look to make their mark on the field, several others have been held out of practices due to injury. A.J. Green and Robert Griffin III went down during the first week of workouts, while Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continues to battle off a lingering calf injury.

Melvin Gordon, Trent Williams and Ezekiel Elliott have also yet to make their training camp appearances, each holding out for a new contract with their respective franchises. 

Here's the latest news from across the league as training camp begins:

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss the next two practices and the team's first preseason game with a nagging calf injury that has bothered him for the past three months. Luck said he "absolutely" expects to play when Week 1 comes around. (Zak Keefer, The Athletic)

• Dolphins coach Brian Flores gave Ryan Fitzpatrick the strong early edge in Miami's quarterback competition. Fitzpatrick has been battling for his right to start over Josh Rosen. (Cameron Wolfe, ESPN)

• Titans running back Derrick Henry has a strained calf muscle that could sideline him for two weeks. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a bruised quad during training camp practice but is expected to be fine. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Seahawks rookie defensive end L.J. Collier was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

      Modal message