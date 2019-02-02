Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award on Saturday. Luck led the Colts to a 10–6 record and a wild-card victory against the Houston Texans after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury.

Luck reached his fourth career Pro Bowl in 2018. He tallied 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, throwing for 7.2 yards per attempt. The 2018 season marked Luck's fourth with 10-plus wins.

The Stanford product far outpaced the field for the award. Luck earned 44 first-place votes, while second-place finisher J.J. Watt gaining just four. Adrian Peterson earned a pair of first-place votes.

Indianapolis finished second in the AFC South this past season. The Colts last won the division in 2014.