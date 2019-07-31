Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 70 fantasy wide receivers. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​. Check out each player from the studs to the flex players to the depth stashes.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank Tier WR Team Bye Price 1 1 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons​ 9​ $49​ 2 1 DeAndre Hopkins Houston Texans​ 10​ $47​ 3 1 Davante Adams Green Bay Packers​ 11​ $47​ 4 1 Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints​ 9​ $44​ 5 2 Odell Beckham Cleveland Browns​ 7​ $40​ 6 2 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $40​ 7 2 Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders​ 6​ $40​ 8 2 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7​ $40​ 9 2 Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs​ 12​ $38​ 10 2 Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $36​ 11 2 T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $36​ 12 3 Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys​ 8​ $35​ 13 3 Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings​ 12​ $32​ 14 3 Julian Edelman New England Patriots​ 10​ $29​ 15 3 Brandin Cooks Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $27​ 16 3 Stefon Diggs Minnesota Vikings​ 12​ $26​ 17 3 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks​ 11​ $24​ 18 3 Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $24​ 19 3 Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions​ 5​ $22​ 20 3 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7​ $22​ 21 4 A.J. Green Cincinnati Bengals​ 9​ $20​ 22 4 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $19​ 23 4 Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $19​ 24 4 Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals​ 9​ $17​ 25 4 Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons​ 9​ $16​ 26 4 D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers​ 7​ $16​ 27 4 Robby Anderson New York Jets​ 4​ $15​ 28 5 Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals​ 12​ $14​ 29 5 Allen Robinson Chicago Bears​ 6​ $14​ 30 5 Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $13​ 31 5 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals​ 12​ $13​ 32 5 Jarvis Landry Cleveland Browns​ 7​ $11​ 33 6 Corey Davis Tennessee Titans​ 11​ $10​ 34 6 Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers​ 4​ $9​ 35 6 Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars​ 10​ $8​ 36 6 Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs​ 12​ $8​ 37 6 Sterling Shepard New York Giants​ 11​ $7​ 38 6 Marvin Jones Detroit Lions​ 5​ $7​ 39 6 Will Fuller Houston Texans​ 10​ $7​ 40 6 DeSean Jackson Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $7​ 41 6 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos​ 10​ $6​ 42 6 Keke Coutee Houston Texans​ 10​ $5​ 43 6 Tyrell Williams Oakland Raiders​ 6​ $5​ 44 7 Golden Tate New York Giants​ 11​ $4​ 45 7 Geronimo Allison Green Bay Packers​ 11​ $4​ 46 7 Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons​ 9​ $4​ 47 7 DaeSean Hamilton Denver Broncos​ 10​ $4 48 7 Jamison Crowder New York Jets​ 4​ $4​ 49 7 Curtis Samuel Carolina Panthers​ 7​ $4​ 50 7 N’Keal Harry New England Patriots​ 10​ $3​ 51 7 Anthony Miller Chicago Bears​ 6​ $3​ 52 7 Donte Moncrief Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $3​ 53 7 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers​ 11​ $3​ 54 8 Robert Foster Buffalo Bills​ 6​ $2​ 55 8 James Washington Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $2​ 56 8 Devin Funchess Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $2​ 57 8 Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $2​ 58 8 Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys​ 8​ $2​ 59 8 Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos​ 10​ $2​ 60 8 Parris Campbell Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $2​ 61 8 DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $2​ 62 9 Ted Ginn Jr. New Orleans Saints​ 9​ $1​ 63 9 John Brown Buffalo Bills​ 6​ $1​ 64 9 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks​ 11​ $1​ 65 9 Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars​ 10​ $0​ 66 9 Trey Quinn Washington Redskins​ 10​ $0​ 67 9 Cole Beasley Buffalo Bills​ 6​ $0​ 68 9 Albert Wilson Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $0​ 69 9 Quincy Enunwa New York Jets 4​ $0​ 70 9 Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens​ 8​ $0​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.