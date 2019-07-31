Fantasy Football 2019: WR Rankings and Auction Prices

Quickly

  • Ranking the top 70 wide receivers going into your 2019 fantasy football draft.
By Kevin Hanson
July 31, 2019

Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 70 fantasy wide receivers. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​. Check out each player from the studs to the flex players to the depth stashes.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank

Tier

WR

Team

Bye

Price

1

1

Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons​

9​

$49​

2

1

DeAndre Hopkins

Houston Texans​

10​

$47​

3

1

Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers​

11​

$47​

4

1

Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints​

9​

$44​

5

2

Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns​

7​

$40​

6

2

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers​

7​

$40​

7

2

Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders​

6​

$40​

8

2

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers​

7​

$40​

9

2

Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs​

12​

$38​

10

2

Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers​

12​

$36​

11

2

T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$36​

12

3

Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys​

8​

$35​

13

3

Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings​

12​

$32​

14

3

Julian Edelman

New England Patriots​

10​

$29​

15

3

Brandin Cooks

Los Angeles Rams​

9​

$27​

16

3

Stefon Diggs

Minnesota Vikings​

12​

$26​

17

3

Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks​

11​

$24​

18

3

Robert Woods

Los Angeles Rams​

9​

$24​

19

3

Kenny Golladay

Detroit Lions​

5​

$22​

20

3

Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers​

7​

$22​

21

4

A.J. Green

Cincinnati Bengals​

9​

$20​

22

4

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams​

9​

$19​

23

4

Alshon Jeffery

Philadelphia Eagles​

10​

$19​

24

4

Tyler Boyd

Cincinnati Bengals​

9​

$17​

25

4

Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons​

9​

$16​

26

4

D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers​

7​

$16​

27

4

Robby Anderson

New York Jets​

4​

$15​

28

5

Christian Kirk

Arizona Cardinals​

12​

$14​

29

5

Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears​

6​

$14​

30

5

Mike Williams

Los Angeles Chargers​

12​

$13​

31

5

Larry Fitzgerald

Arizona Cardinals​

12​

$13​

32

5

Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns​

7​

$11​

33

6

Corey Davis

Tennessee Titans​

11​

$10​

34

6

Dante Pettis

San Francisco 49ers​

4​

$9​

35

6

Dede Westbrook

Jacksonville Jaguars​

10​

$8​

36

6

Sammy Watkins

Kansas City Chiefs​

12​

$8​

37

6

Sterling Shepard

New York Giants​

11​

$7​

38

6

Marvin Jones

Detroit Lions​

5​

$7​

39

6

Will Fuller

Houston Texans​

10​

$7​

40

6

DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles​

10​

$7​

41

6

Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos​

10​

$6​

42

6

Keke Coutee

Houston Texans​

10​

$5​

43

6

Tyrell Williams

Oakland Raiders​

6​

$5​

44

7

Golden Tate

New York Giants​

11​

$4​

45

7

Geronimo Allison

Green Bay Packers​

11​

$4​

46

7

Mohamed Sanu

Atlanta Falcons​

9​

$4​

47

7

DaeSean Hamilton

Denver Broncos​

10​

$4

48

7

Jamison Crowder

New York Jets​

4​

$4​

49

7

Curtis Samuel

Carolina Panthers​

7​

$4​

50

7

N’Keal Harry

New England Patriots​

10​

$3​

51

7

Anthony Miller

Chicago Bears​

6​

$3​

52

7

Donte Moncrief

Pittsburgh Steelers​

7​

$3​

53

7

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Green Bay Packers​

11​

$3​

54

8

Robert Foster

Buffalo Bills​

6​

$2​

55

8

James Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers​

7​

$2​

56

8

Devin Funchess

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$2​

57

8

Kenny Stills

Miami Dolphins​

5​

$2​

58

8

Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys​

8​

$2​

59

8

Emmanuel Sanders

Denver Broncos​

10​

$2​

60

8

Parris Campbell

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$2​

61

8

DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins​

5​

$2​

62

9

Ted Ginn Jr.

New Orleans Saints​

9​

$1​

63

9

John Brown

Buffalo Bills​

6​

$1​

64

9

D.K. Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks​

11​

$1​

65

9

Marqise Lee

Jacksonville Jaguars​

10​

$0​

66

9

Trey Quinn

Washington Redskins​

10​

$0​

67

9

Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills​

6​

$0​

68

9

Albert Wilson

Miami Dolphins​

5​

$0​

69

9

Quincy Enunwa

New York Jets

4​

$0​

70

9

Marquise Brown

Baltimore Ravens​

8​

$0​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message