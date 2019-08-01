Fantasy Football 2019: TE Rankings and Auction Prices

Quickly

  • Ranking the top 35 tight ends going into your 2019 fantasy football draft.
By Kevin Hanson
August 01, 2019

Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday, RBs on Tuesday and WRs on Wednesday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 35 fantasy tight ends. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​. Check out each player from the studs to the flex players to the depth stashes.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank

Tier

TE

Team

Bye

Price

1

1

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs​

12​

$37​

2

1

Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles​

10​

$31​

3

1

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers​

4​

$28​

4

2

O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers​

7​

$16​

5

2

Hunter Henry

Los Angeles Chargers​

12​

$13​

6

2

Evan Engram

New York Giants

11​

$13​

7

2

Jared Cook

New Orleans Saints​

9​

$10​

8

2

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns​

7​

$8​

9

2

Eric Ebron

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$8​

10

3

Vance McDonald

Pittsburgh Steelers​

7​

$7​

11

3

Austin Hooper

Atlanta Falcons​

9​

$7​

12

3

Delanie Walker

Tennessee Titans​

11​

$5

13

3

Trey Burton

Chicago Bears​

6​

$5​

14

3

Jordan Reed

Washington Redskins​

10​

$4​

15

3

Jimmy Graham

Green Bay Packers​

11​

$3​

16

3

Greg Olsen

Carolina Panthers​

7​

$3​

17

4

Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens​

8​

$2​

18

4

Kyle Rudolph

Minnesota Vikings​

12​

$2​

19

4

Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts​

6​

$2​

20

4

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles​

10​

$1​

21

4

T.J. Hockenson

Detroit Lions​

5​

$1​

22

4

Chris Herndon

New York Jets​

4​

$1​

23

4

Tyler Eifert

Cincinnati Bengals​

9​

$1​

24

4

Cameron Brate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers​

7

$1​

25

5

Jason Witten

Dallas Cowboys​

8​

$0​

26

5

Darren Waller

Oakland Raiders​

6​

$0​

27

5

Noah Fant

Denver Broncos​

10​

$0​

28

5

Mike Gesicki

Miami Dolphins​

5​

$0​

29

5

Gerald Everett

Los Angeles Rams​

9​

$0​

30

5

Will Dissly

Seattle Seahawks​

11​

$0​

31

5

Ben Watson

New England Patriots​

10​

$0​

32

5

Matt LaCosse

New England Patriots​

10​

$0​

33

5

Rob Gronkowski

Free Agent​

N/A​

$0​

34

5

Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers​

7​

$0​

35

5

Vernon Davis

Washington Redskins​

10​

$0​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message