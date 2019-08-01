Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday, RBs on Tuesday and WRs on Wednesday. Check SI's 2019 fantasy draft page and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter to make sure you don't miss any.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 35 fantasy tight ends. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. I've also grouped players into tiers and added auction values​. Check out each player from the studs to the flex players to the depth stashes.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank Tier TE Team Bye Price 1 1 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs​ 12​ $37​ 2 1 Zach Ertz Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $31​ 3 1 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers​ 4​ $28​ 4 2 O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7​ $16​ 5 2 Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $13​ 6 2 Evan Engram New York Giants 11​ $13​ 7 2 Jared Cook New Orleans Saints​ 9​ $10​ 8 2 David Njoku Cleveland Browns​ 7​ $8​ 9 2 Eric Ebron Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $8​ 10 3 Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $7​ 11 3 Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons​ 9​ $7​ 12 3 Delanie Walker Tennessee Titans​ 11​ $5 13 3 Trey Burton Chicago Bears​ 6​ $5​ 14 3 Jordan Reed Washington Redskins​ 10​ $4​ 15 3 Jimmy Graham Green Bay Packers​ 11​ $3​ 16 3 Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers​ 7​ $3​ 17 4 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens​ 8​ $2​ 18 4 Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings​ 12​ $2​ 19 4 Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $2​ 20 4 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $1​ 21 4 T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions​ 5​ $1​ 22 4 Chris Herndon New York Jets​ 4​ $1​ 23 4 Tyler Eifert Cincinnati Bengals​ 9​ $1​ 24 4 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7 $1​ 25 5 Jason Witten Dallas Cowboys​ 8​ $0​ 26 5 Darren Waller Oakland Raiders​ 6​ $0​ 27 5 Noah Fant Denver Broncos​ 10​ $0​ 28 5 Mike Gesicki Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $0​ 29 5 Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $0​ 30 5 Will Dissly Seattle Seahawks​ 11​ $0​ 31 5 Ben Watson New England Patriots​ 10​ $0​ 32 5 Matt LaCosse New England Patriots​ 10​ $0​ 33 5 Rob Gronkowski Free Agent​ N/A​ $0​ 34 5 Ian Thomas Carolina Panthers​ 7​ $0​ 35 5 Vernon Davis Washington Redskins​ 10​ $0​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.